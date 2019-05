Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene following a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning at Bloomsbury.

A WOMAN and child were taken to Proserpine Hospital following a single-vehicle crash at Bloomsbury in the early hours on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported on Doughertys Road, south-west of the township, at 12.33am.

Paramedics attended the scene.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said in a statement that "a woman was treated for chest and lower leg injuries and the girl for shoulder injuries.”

The two were transported to hospital in a stable condition.