Blue bottles invade Whitsunday coast beaches

Blue bottles have been washing up on Whitsunday beaches the last few days.
by Peter Carruthers

MANAGER of the Whitsunday Coast Life Saving Club Calum Docherty has never seen so many bluebottles washing up on local beaches.

Mr Docherty said lifeguards had seen bluebottles on Boat Haven and Whitehaven Beach, and warned they can pack quite a punch.

"The sting is not as severe as an irukandji or box jelly fish but it can be as severe,” said Mr Docherty, who wasn't sure why so many had arrived.

"Your regular case are not going to be as bad, however if you get stung on the neck or face, or you are allergic, than it can be quite severe.”

Mr Docherty said the normal treatment of vinegar for box jelly fish and irukandji was not effective in treating bluebottle stings.

"With bluebottles it is better to remove the tentacles with gloves or tweezers and put (the affected area) in hot water that you can tolerate,” he said.

"If you don't have hot water, use an ice pack.”

The potential to be stung from a bluebottle even when it is removed from the water is something to be aware of. Mr Docherty suggested wearing shoes on the beach to mitigate against the risk.

Mr Docherty said the influx of bluebottles was a rare phenomenon in the Whitsundays.

Topics:  blue bottles boat haven beach whitsunday coast lifesaving club whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

