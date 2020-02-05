Blue card petition sparks political firefight

Since late November, Mt Blackwood first officer Wally Giumelli has been calling for the State Government to back down on its order for all RFS volunteers to gain blue cards, or working with children checks. Photo: Zizi Averill

Since late November, Mt Blackwood first officer Wally Giumelli has been calling for the State Government to back down on its order for all RFS volunteers to gain blue cards, or working with children checks. Photo: Zizi Averill

A SENIOR Rural Fire Service volunteer is preparing for a political firestorm as his petition reaches the floor of parliament.

Since late November, Mt Blackwood first officer Wally Giumelli has been calling for the State Government to back down on its order for all RFS volunteers to gain blue cards, or working with children checks.

When the petition, with 812 digital signatures and 367 paper signatures, was tabled to parliament on Wednesday, Mr Giumelli said it was a fantastic close to a two-month campaign.

"I didn't think I was going to get that many," Mr Giumelli said.

It has been a long fight for the veteran Kuttabul firefighter, who has risked his leadership position over the issue.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services staff and volunteers, excluding Primary Producer Brigades and Fire Wardens, have until March 31 to apply for the working with children check, or risk being kicked out of the RFS and fined up to $6500.

Almost 70 per cent of Mackay region volunteers had not applied for their blue cards last month, a QFES spokesman said.

Mr Giumelli said he would ignore the deadline, knowing it would cost him his brigade.

"I'm not going to walk out. I'm waiting for them to kick me out," he said.

We're 'not paedophiles': Rural fireys inflamed by new rules

Fireys battle against 'Big Brother' controls

Brigades battle for survival over blue card fight

After 40 years of fighting fires, Mr Giumelli said he hoped his voice, and the almost 1200 other signatories, would be listened to.

But he was sceptical the major parties would back down from the mandatory card order.

Mr Giumelli accused the major parties of caring more about bureaucracy than the volunteer service.

Fire and Emergency Services minister Craig Crawford said the blue card requirement had been endorsed by child safety advocates. Photo: Anna Rogers

Fire and Emergency Services minister Craig Crawford said child safety advocates had endorsed the blue card requirement.

"We can never be too vigilant when it comes to child safety," Mr Crawford said.

"It is for the volunteer to decide if they want to continue serving their local communities under these changed requirements."

Fireys reject 'dash for cash' to protect their culture

Hero's welcome home for our returned firefighters

Dry seasons turn graziers in new direction

Whitsunday MP and founder of North Queensland First, Jason Costigan, sponsored the blue card petition.

Whitsunday MP and founder of North Queensland First, Jason Costigan, sponsored the petition.

Mr Costigan voiced his solidarity with firefighters who refused to applied for the blue cards.

"When they head to a fire they might see a kangaroo or a koala, but a kid? I don't think so," he said.