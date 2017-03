Police are searching for those responsible for the theft of a dinghy from Abell Point Marina.

THIEVES got on board a 44 foot power-cat and stole an eight man inflatable light blue dinghy at Abell Point Marina.

The theft is understood to have occurred any time between 4pm March 2 and 7am March 6.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity during this time-frame should contact the Whitsunday Police station on 4948 8888 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.