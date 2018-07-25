Blue sky above, blue sea below

RECORD ATTEMPT: Dozens of skydivers are preparing to chase the largest free fall formation.

DOZENS of Australia's most elite skydivers were in the Whitsunday skies last week preparing to chase the largest free fall formation national record.

Aussie Bigways - an Australian Large Formation Skydiving team - spent the majority of the exercise in Bowen and will carry out a 150-person record attempt in 2019.

Professional jumpers from across Australia converged on Bowen to take part in the training exercise which started on July 15.

Formation skydiving is a skydiving an activity where multiple skydivers attach themselves to one another by grabbing each other's limbs to create patterns and formations in the sky.

Aussie Bigways jumper Janine Hayes, who was part of the previous record set at 119, said she was going "full steam ahead for the next record.”

"It takes a lot of skill and you need to do a lot of training, which is why we are here,” she said.

"It requires time and effort, but the rewards are worth it.”

Jumpers capped off the exercise with a final jump from 14,000 feet above Hill Inlet at Whitehaven Beach.

Tourism Whitsundays general manager Natassia Wheeler said she could not imagine a more picturesque place for a day of sightseeing.

"To be able to skydive and combine viewing Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet from the air would be an incredible, once in a lifetime experience,” she said.