Blues and rock festival comes to Mackay

8 Ball Aitken will be performing at the Blues Rock Session in Mackay in July.

WANT to rock around the clock? Well this July you will have the chance as the Mackay Turf Club comes to life with Mackay Blues Rock Sessions.

In a first for Mackay, attendees will see the Mackay Turf Club transformed into a blues and rock haven as some of the Australia's favourite names roll into town.

Organiser Kim Towers said she hoped the day would turn out to be an exciting event into the future for Mackay.

"Look, it's something we hope to turn into an annual event, but it depends how many people we get,” she said.

On July 6, blues and rock fans will get the chance to dance to the live music of the The Dillion James Band, who is described as having a New Orleans type groove.

Also on show will be the edgy Hendrix inspired blues guitarist Zed Charles to strum the winter blues away, while saxophone extraordinaire Damon Stone also will be on hand.

A local favourite and Nashville-based Mackay swamp-rocker 8 Ball Aitken will be back on home turf to perform for his dedicated crowd of fans.

The award-winning Melbourne blues 4-piece Dreamboogie, and the swamp blues of chart topping, Nashville-based Aussie swamp-rocker 8 Ball Aitken plus local stars Rollercam.

Ms Towers said the idea for the event came about when Scott Cronin and 8 Ball Aitken proposed she have an event at the Mackay Turf Club.

"So basically what happened was Scott from Fiesta Rentals was already running this event on a smaller scale out at the Mirani hotel, but he has since sold that pub, so him and the promoter 8 Ball Aitken contacted me and thought that it all came about,” she said.

Ms Towers said her vision for the event was for Mackay residents to have a day out enjoying the winter sun, weather and good music.

"Basically, we are setting the stage up under the betting ring which is all weather proof, so we can get a few hundred people under there even if it is to rain,” she said.

"Then we have all the grassy areas coming off that.

"We can set up the sportsman bar, and the betting ring bar, and people set up and do what they like,” she said.

To add to the ambience of the day people are able to bring their own blankets, or chairs to sit on.

"Of course they can't bring their own food or alcohol, umbrellas or marques, but we will have umbrellas of our own for people to put their chairs or blankets under and enjoy the music,” she said.

The event will be catered by a selection of food vans like the Twisted Dog, and possibly El Papas Mexican food van.

Tickets are sale online for $55 through Mackay Tickets at mackaytickets.com.au/event/8816 or $60 at the gate on the day.

There are 100 VIP tickets at $150 per person with an all-inclusive package and best seats in the house.

What: Mackay Blues Rock Session

Where and When: Mackay Turf Club, Saturday, July 6.

Cost: $55

For more information, check the Mackay Turf Club Facebook page.