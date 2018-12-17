Blues Blowout set to ring in the New Year

STELLAR LINE-UP: Swamp rocker 8 Ball Aitken is set to play at Reef Gateway Hotel on New Year's Day.

STELLAR LINE-UP: Swamp rocker 8 Ball Aitken is set to play at Reef Gateway Hotel on New Year's Day. Contributed

NEW Year's Day is set to rock at the Reef Gateway Hotel with a stellar line-up of blues rock artists locked in to welcome 2019.

The Blues Blowout will feature musical nomad Matt Angell, rock n' roll sensation Zed Charles, Michael Caruana and swamp rocker 8 Ball Aitken.

Originally from Cairns, Aitken is playing every Australian state on his High Water tour.

But Airlie Beach holds a special place in his heart.

"Airlie Beach is kind of a second home to me. There's nothing like a hometown crowd. Airlie Beach crowds are relaxed and ready to party,” he said.

"It's going to be a blues day so we're going to play some of the grooviest, coolest music to bring in the New Year.

"We've got a great line-up with Matt Angell, Zed Charles and Michael Caruana. We're just excited to jam together.

"It's the type of show people will be chilling at with their New Year's Eve hangover, but then get fired up by the music.”

Aitken will be playing tracks from his album Swamp Blues which made it to number two on the Australian Roots and Airplay Charts and remained in the top 20 for nine months.

It will be a long day for the rock artist who flies in from the Woodford Folk Festival on New Year's Day.

But Aitken said he's looking forward to a big crowd.

"There's a great call for blues in Airlie Beach. Everyone that loves crazy guitar playing will be there,” he said.

GROOVY BLUES:

WHEN: New Year's Day January 1, 4pm-9pm

WHERE: Reef Gateway Hotel, Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale

COST: Free entry