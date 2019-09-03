Blues, Dogs to make trade case for Martin

Carlton will meet with Jack Martin on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

CARLTON will meet with Jack Martin on Tuesday as it looks to beat the Western Bulldogs to his signature.

Martin, 24, has flown to Melbourne for talks this week after ending months of speculation by telling Gold Coast he wants to be traded.

A Blues delegation led by list manager Stephen Silvagni will sit down with Martin in a bid to convince the inconsistent midfielder/forward that they should be his club of choice in next month's exchange period.

The Bulldogs are also due to hold talks with Martin, while Essendon have been linked to him given his desire to join the Bombers 12 months ago.

Carlton, who have been hunting Sydney's Tom Papley, is desperate to land more pacy finishers to David Teague's side.

The club has been divided on whether to pursue Adelaide veteran Eddie Betts for a reunion.

The Suns made a mid-season presentation in a bid to keep Martin, but after only playing three games in a disappointing second half of the season he has decided to seek a fresh start.

The Blues are set to meet Jack Martin. Picture: AAP

He last weekend finished 10th in Gold Coast's best and fairest, but was understood to be on about $600,000 a year at the battling club.

But a supremely-skilled Martin has twice finished in the top-three of the count over his 97-game Suns career, leading rival clubs to believe they can transform him into a consistent match-winner.

CROUCH WANTS FIVE YEARS

In-demand Adelaide midfielder Brad Crouch is chasing a five-year deal to stay at the besieged club.

Crouch has been the subject of widespread rival interest for months and is among the favourites to win the Crows best-and-fairest after a career-best season.

Adelaide midfielder Brad Crouch is seeking a five-year contract. Picture: AAP

Crouch is contracted for next year, but he becomes a restricted free agent at the end of 2020, meaning this is the last time the Crows can get something for him in a trade.

Virtually every club has asked the question of Crouch's management, with St Kilda frequently linked.

At 25, the onballer is coming off a season in which he won the most disposals in what was a difficult year for Don Pyke'side

Adelaide is due to sit down with Crouch and his management later this week where they are expected to make their intentions clear.

Crouch's brother Matt has previously said Brad loves Adelaide and has no plans to leave.

