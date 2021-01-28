Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The AFLW season kick-off has begun with an emotional first act, combatants Collingwood and Carlton joining as one to remember former Giant Jacinda Barclay.
The AFLW season kick-off has begun with an emotional first act, combatants Collingwood and Carlton joining as one to remember former Giant Jacinda Barclay.
AFL

Teams come together for moving Jacinda Barclay tribute

by Chris Cavanagh
28th Jan 2021 7:19 PM

Collingwood and Carlton have come together to pay tribute to former Greater Western Sydney star Jacinda Barclay before doing battle in the AFLW's season opener.

The two clubs joined the officiating umpires in a circle in the middle of Ikon Park before the match for a minute's silence to honour Barclay.

A former Australian baseball representative who turned her hand to AFLW, Barclay passed away last October at the age of 29.

She kicked 11 goals from 23 games across four seasons for the Giants and was described by her family after her death as a "shining comet that soared through this world casting her radiant light of love on all she met".

Collingwood posted the only score of the first quarter - a behind - after the game got underway.

*For those needing help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Originally published as Blues, Pies come together for moving Jacinda Barclay tribute

aflw 2021 jacinda barclay

Just In

    Influencer killed by husband

    Influencer killed by husband

    • 28th Jan 2021 7:58 PM
    Airports beg for help

    Airports beg for help
    • 28th Jan 2021 7:01 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TMR lawyer seeks medical records for driver in fatal crash

        Premium Content TMR lawyer seeks medical records for driver in fatal crash

        News Casey Brown, 19, died when a Whitsunday bus left the road and rolled in 2016. An inquest into the crash begins in March.

        Council, aged care, hospital: Years of service recognised

        Premium Content Council, aged care, hospital: Years of service recognised

        Local Faces Bowen’s Gary Martin has been honoured with a Citizen of the Year Award for his...

        Car shooting gunman seeks bail

        Premium Content Car shooting gunman seeks bail

        Crime Accused of shooting a vehicle with another person inside, Wayne Charles Zammit...

        GALLERY: Aussie Day festivities draw crowds in Whitsundays

        Premium Content GALLERY: Aussie Day festivities draw crowds in Whitsundays

        Local Faces Awards ceremonies celebrated our top citizens and sailors took to the water on a...