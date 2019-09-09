Blues, soul and rock organ player to perform in Whitsundays

BRINGING THE BLUES: The Lachy Doley Band will perform at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill on Saturday.

BRINGING THE BLUES: The Lachy Doley Band will perform at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill on Saturday. Contributed

BLUES and roots music lovers are in for a treat on Saturday with The Lachy Doley Band coming to town.

Fresh from a sell-out festival Europe tour, The Lachy Doley Band will grace the beach stage at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill, supported by blues and roots festivals favourites Chase The Sun.

Lachy Doley is Australia's most celebrated blues, soul and rock organ player, and, as usual, he will bring his trusty 1940s Hammond organ he has nicknamed 'Leslie' with him to the stage.

Along with band members Jackie Barnes (Jimmy Barnes' son) on drums, and legend guitarist Joel Burton, the band will light up the Northerlies beachfront with a high energy, blues and roots set that will blow peoples' mind.

It is a kick off the shoes and dance in the sand kind of vibe.

Doley is excited about returning to Airlie Beach to perform in what will be the band's only north Queensland show.

"I've been lucky enough to play some awesome shows in Airlie Beach over the years with acts like Billy Thorpe and Jimmy Barnes and have always been impressed with how much they love live music,” he said.

"So to be finally playing up there with my own band, I reckon it's gonna be awesome.”

"We've just got back from three months touring in Europe, Canada and the US and I reckon we're playing better than we ever have.

"Lots of power, dynamics, blues, emotion and usually at lot of fun too.”

Doley is also excited about playing on the same bill as Chase The Sun.

"We've worked a lot together over the years and I hope we might even get an onstage jam going if we're lucky.

Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill venue manager Brad Henstock said Northerlies had also brought in North Queensland production company, Ateam Productions, to ensure a legendary quality sound and lighting rig.

"When we have someone the calibre of Lachy Doley, we are not going to cut short on the production side of things,” he said.

The event starts at 5pm, with Chase The Sun taking to the stage at 6pm, and The Lachy Doley Band at 8pm.

Northerlies will be using the services of Whitsunday 2 Everywhere as extra shuttle buses for the evening, with pick-ups at in Airlie Beach's Main St behind Heart Hotel, the Whitsunday Shopping Centre in Island Drive, Cannonvale, and the Paluma Rd bus stop near Whitsunday Plaza in Cannonvale.

For more information on the shuttle buses, check out Northerlies Bar and Grill facebook page.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door on the night, or by calling Northerlies on 1800 682 277.

FAST FACTS

WHAT: The Lachy Doley Band.

WHEN: Saturday, September 14. Gates open at 5pm.

WHERE: Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill.

COST: $10