Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
State of Origin - NSW v QLD: Game 3
State of Origin - NSW v QLD: Game 3
Rugby League

Origin decider hangs in balance

10th Jul 2019 8:56 PM | Updated: 9:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE of Origin 2019 looks set to go down to the wire after a hard-fought but even first half at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

The Maroons started well with Josh Papalii looking impressive from the outset but it was the Blues who took the early lead with James Maloney kicking a penalty goal.

But from there Brad Fittler's side struggled to carve out any real opportunities against a rugged Queensland defence.

Felise Kaufusi then opened the scoring for Queensland with the first try of the match after a clever kick from debutant Corey Norman, as the Maroons went on the offensive with brutal running and damaging forward play.

Ethan Lowe bagged the conversion, and followed up with a penalty kick 10 minutes later to give the Maroons a solid lead.

The Blues answered back shortly before half-time, with Paul Vaughan - benched before the match for David Klemmer - fighting off three Queenslanders to land a crucial blow.

The Maroons celebrate Felise Kaufusi’s opening try. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
The Maroons celebrate Felise Kaufusi’s opening try. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

But after the 30 minutes mark, NSW finally started to find some inroads and it was fullback James Tedesco who opened the door with his play leading to prop Paul Vaughan forcing his way over next to the posts to level the scores at 8-all at the break.

editors picks nrl rugby league state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Backyard drug set-up takes man to court

    premium_icon Backyard drug set-up takes man to court

    Crime A Cannnovale man has found out DIY is not an option when it comes to accessing ilicit drugs.

    How seagulls could make us all sick

    premium_icon How seagulls could make us all sick

    Health Seagulls may be threatening more than your fish and chips

    More than 2000 people expected at Cannonvale fete

    premium_icon More than 2000 people expected at Cannonvale fete

    Whats On Find out what will be on offer at the Cannonvale State School Fete.