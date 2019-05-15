Tragic find in dense bushland

A SAD discovery has been made in the search for a Perth mother who has been missing for over a week.

A body has been discovered in the search area, believed to be that of the missing woman.

Lorjie Bautista, 39, is believed to have set off for a bushwalk about 4am last Tuesday.

She was heading to Bluff Knoll in the Stirling Range National Park, west of Albany, while it was still dark, but never returned home.

Police held grave concerns for the woman, as temperatures reached near-freezing in the area in the days since her disappearance.

The body was found near the foot of a steep incline in dense bush, well away from public access trails, police said in a statement tonight, according to the ABC.

Missing woman Lorjie Bautista, 38.

Searches for the missing woman have included up to 60 emergency workers and volunteers, according to the ABC.

The search crews abseiled down rock faces and used helicopters and drones to search the dense scrubland.

The Bluff Knoll walking trail, along with the Bluff Knoll Road and carpark, have all been closed to the public during the search, according to the ABC.

They will now remain closed until further notice, while police inquiries continue.