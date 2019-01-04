Blustery conditions hampering anglers

GREAT CATCH: David Muller with one of many good coral trout that have been coming aboard recently.

Hydeaway Bay/Dingo Beach

THE continued runs of blustery conditions are still hampering most people from venturing too far offshore.

Thankfully here at Hydeaway Bay it blows offshore and we can still get out and enjoy some quality fishing on a daily basis.

Around the estuaries there have been some magnificent mud crabs getting caught and the prawns have sprung to life as well.

Also in the same areas astute anglers are getting their fill of tasty mangrove jacks. Outside of the creeks the pelagic activity has been a bit thin on the ground.

There has been a reasonable amount of bait hanging around in the Gloucester Pass region and the local tern population have been getting their fill on a daily basis, but that is about all as there is a distinct lack of predatory fish taking advantage of the smorgasbord on offer.

As long as the bait hangs around I'm hoping this will improve over the coming days. The action on our local fringing reefs hasn't been too bad and that's where I've been concentrating my efforts recently.

We've been getting some nice quality trout and various species of cod each session.

Fresh cut baits are the way to go at the moment and are getting the majority of the fish.

Lure fishing on these critters is tough work currently and until the water clears a little bit bait fishing will be the way to go.

Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters

Islands

THE islands have been fishing well with plenty of reports of coral trout and sweetlip, most reports have been from around all the Molle group of islands and Daydream Island.

Anglers have been reporting using half pilchards fishing around 15-20m deep around the fringing reef of the islands for the best chance of catching a coral trout or sweetlip. One angler who ventured out to Marcona and Nara Inlet reported lots of tuna and mackerel splashing and feeding on baitfish out the front of the inlets.

The deeper holes and channels around the islands have plenty of jewfish still being caught best time to target a jewfish is the last of the run out tide just as the tide starts to slow down.

Creeks and rivers

PROSERPINE River has had great reports of mud crabs getting caught with some anglers reporting the biggest crabs they have ever seen.

Fishing the river hasn't been too bad either with reports of plenty of grunter around the rock bar just up from the boat ramp and in the deeper holes of the creek they have also been catching a few king salmon on small live mullet and live prawns, the mouth of Saltwater Creek would be my pick for live baiting for a salmon.

The smaller coastal creeks have been firing with reports of some big numbers of mangrove jack in most creeks with angler flicking small lures and fishing mullet fillets being the best ways to target them, the smaller creeks have also had a good run of mud crabs with reports the mouths of the creeks crabbing the best.

Rock walls and shore fishing

SHUTE Harbour has been windy but there has still been plenty of giant trevally coming through and feeding on the small baitfish around the wharf. There has also been some good shark fishing off the pontoon with reports of spinner sharks turning up a couple of nights ago with anglers using large pieces of mullet and tuna as bait.

The rock walls have been fishing well with some good size grunter, trevally and queenfish reported around Port of Airlie rock wall.

Whisper Bay boat ramp rock wall has had reports of grunter, golden trevally and queenfish with angler reporting fishing prawns on the run in tide best.

Grant Spees,

Whitsunday Fishing World