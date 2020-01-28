BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

CHARGES have been filed against BMA over the death of miner Allan Houston at its Saraji operation in Central Queensland in late 2018.

The Australian this morning reported the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy filed the charges in the Industrial Court in Mackay, against mining giant BMA and a BMA representative.

The newspaper reported the claim alleged "breaches of statutory safety and health obligations resulting in the death of Mr Allan Houston".

The prosecution has shaken BMA - a BHP Mitsubishi Alliance - with the company's asset president, James Palmer, conceding to staff it was "deeply disappointing news".

The charges come after it was reported earlier this month Mr Houston's family were still waiting for answers over the tragedy which rattled the state's mining industry.

The investigation into the tragedy by the Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy was ongoing.

A final report was yet to be released.

Mr Houston, 49, died on New Year's Eve 2018 when his dozer rolled and fell 18m off an ­embankment, landing upside down in a pool of mud and water.