BMA opportunity: Exciting news awaiting 62 school-leavers

APPRENTICESHIPS: Caitlyn Barnes from Moranbah, part of the 2019 cohort, with Mike Fidel.

APPRENTICESHIPS: Caitlyn Barnes from Moranbah, part of the 2019 cohort, with Mike Fidel.

HAVE you applied for an apprenticeship with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance for 2020?

If so, there could be exciting news waiting in your letterbox.

Sixty-two people have been sent offers to begin apprenticeships with BMA in 2020.

This includes 13 people from Moranbah, 15 from the greater Mackay area, eight from Central and Northern Queensland, four from Dysart, four from Blackwater, four from Emerald and five from Rockhampton.

BMA asset president James Palmer said the number of apprenticeships being offered was the highest in several years.

“We want our workforce to reflect the communities in which we operate, so it’s pleasing to be able to build on that with our diverse apprenticeship intake next year,” Mr Palmer said.

“We see these apprentices as the future of our business, and for us to continue being an important part of the local community, we need to support it.”

APPRENTICESHIPS: BMA's 2019 cohort.

The new cohort for 2020 includes 23 females and 10 indigenous Australians.

The group will embark on four-year apprenticeships across a range of trades, including electricians, mechanics, diesel fitters, auto-electricians and boilermakers.

Declan Fraser from Moranbah said he was thrilled to receive a letter from BMA for a position working at Goonyella Riverside mine as an apprentice diesel fitter.

“I am very excited about my apprenticeship and can’t wait to start in January,” he said.

With their final year of schooling coming to an end in the coming weeks, the bulk of applicants for BMA’s annual intake are now receiving letters of offer.

The new apprentices will gather in Moranbah in early 2020 for a formal welcome to the organisation and induction program.

They will learn basic skills required to start training on a mine site, with a heavy emphasis on safety.