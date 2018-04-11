BMX bikers' back on the track

CRACKING PACE: Number 74 Byron Chauntler leads the pack in his race at the Super Saturday Carnival hosted by the Proserpine BMX Club.

BMX: Wet weather wasn't enough to further postpone Proserpine BMX Club from hosting its annual Super Saturday Carnival.

This year the event was named the Keith Birkett Memorial Carnival after the Proserpine BMX veteran who died on January 18.

Birkett fundraised and acquired the land for the track.

Winners on the day for the Superclass open competition for the women's category was Katie Van Zanden and Ashton Johns for the open men's.

Birkett's grandson Byron Chauntler, 15, came second in his Superclass category.

Two other grandchildren, Amber Hinschen and Chloe Chauntler, competed o

Winners received the memorial trophy.

Riders travelled from far and wide to compete in the wake of wet weather.

President Kristy Puckridge said the threat of Cyclone Iris and rain almost again postponed the carnival which was meant to be held in February.

Persistence and team work to get the track up to scratch gave eager riders the opportunity to qualify for bigger events later in the year.

"It took three days to get the track ready thanks to the help of the local community and their tireless efforts,” Puckridge said.

"Riders travelled to compete from Townsville to Rocky.

"I was stubborn and didn't want to give up.”

Riders ranged in age from two

"There are a lot of good riders here today, we even have a few state riders and the top two in the 15 year old boys category,” Puckridge said.

For Mackay local Claudia Desilva it was her first big ride after 12 months out due to a severe illness.

After only being cleared to ride in February, the eight-year-old was keen to get back on the track in Proserpine.

Sshe said "riding around and meeting new friends” was a high priority for the day.