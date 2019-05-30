Boat among items stolen from property near Bowen

Police are looking for information about a theft at a property near Bowen.

A BOAT, buggy, boat trailer and saddles have been stolen from property near Bowen.

Police said the items were taken from a large shed on a rural property on the Bruce Highway between 8am on May 24 and 11am on May 26.

According to police, entry was forced to the shed which is located next to a riverbank.

Taken were a galvanised boat trailer without registration plates and a 6.5 metre grey and white coloured twin trax boat with a four stroke Yamaha 35 horsepower outboard motor fitted.

A red Yamaha buggy and multiple horse saddles were also taken.

Anyone with information about the location of the stolen items or the theft itself should contact police as soon as possible on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP1901043171.