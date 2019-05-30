Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for information about a theft at a property near Bowen.
Police are looking for information about a theft at a property near Bowen. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Boat among items stolen from property near Bowen

Monique Preston
by
30th May 2019 2:37 PM

A BOAT, buggy, boat trailer and saddles have been stolen from property near Bowen.

Police said the items were taken from a large shed on a rural property on the Bruce Highway between 8am on May 24 and 11am on May 26.

According to police, entry was forced to the shed which is located next to a riverbank.

Taken were a galvanised boat trailer without registration plates and a 6.5 metre grey and white coloured twin trax boat with a four stroke Yamaha 35 horsepower outboard motor fitted.

A red Yamaha buggy and multiple horse saddles were also taken.

Anyone with information about the location of the stolen items or the theft itself should contact police as soon as possible on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP1901043171.

boat boat trailer bowen bruce highway buggy saddles whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Big Morning Out in Proserpine

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Big Morning Out in Proserpine

    News Proserpine State School hosts Big Morning Out.

    • 30th May 2019 4:00 PM
    What is caulini? Mysterious veg at Whitsunday supermarket

    What is caulini? Mysterious veg at Whitsunday supermarket

    Offbeat If you love cauliflower, then you'll love this.

    • 30th May 2019 3:23 PM
    Region scores major coup with karate competition

    premium_icon Region scores major coup with karate competition

    Sport Only selection round outside Japan will be held in Whitsundays.

    GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for the week ahead

    GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for the week ahead

    Whats On What's on in Airlie Beach and Cannonvale.