Menu
Login
The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to Sapphire Beach after a reported boat capsizing this morning.
The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to Sapphire Beach after a reported boat capsizing this morning. Contributed
News

Boat capsizes, fears held for those onboard

9th Nov 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM

UPDATE: NSW Ambulance Paramedics are responding to reports of a boat capsize at Sapphire Beach, north of Coffs Harbour.

Three ambulance crews, including the Westpac Rescue, are on scene.

A MAN HAS DIED AFTER A BOAT CAPSIZED OFF COFFS HARBOUR

BREAKING: A BOAT has reportedly capsized off the Coffs Coast, a short time ago.

Emergency Services are on scene at Sapphire Beach off Campbells Beach.

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to the location.

A landing site was being prepared for a 12.10pm arrival. 

More details to follow.

boat capsize coffs coast coffs harbour editors picks sapphire beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    No immediate jail term for woman

    No immediate jail term for woman

    News No immediate jail term for woman on a myriad of charges, including one of common assault.

    More than twice the legal limit

    More than twice the legal limit

    News Fine for drink driving and unlicensed driving

    Cannon Valley fire contained

    Cannon Valley fire contained

    Breaking Cannon Valley fire contained

    Festival fever strikes Airlie

    Festival fever strikes Airlie

    News The Whitsundays is set for one of its biggest weekends of the year.

    Local Partners