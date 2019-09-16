Menu
Boat capsizes in Congo, 36 feared dead

16th Sep 2019 9:06 AM

At least 36 people are feared dead after a boat capsized on the Congo River near Congo's capital, Kinshasa, police say.

Out of an estimated 102 passengers, 76 had been rescued after the boat sank on Sunday morning, national police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu told dpa.

The vessel was heading from northwest Mai-Ndombe province towards the capital, Mwanamputu said.

The reason for the accident remained under investigation.

Boat accidents occur regularly in Congo and other parts of central Africa, mainly due to unmarked waterways, overloading and dilapidated vessels.

