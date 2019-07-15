Menu
It is understood a boat has run aground near Keswick Island.
It is understood a boat has run aground near Keswick Island.
Boat emergency on island off Mackay

Caitlan Charles
by
15th Jul 2019 1:48 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM
UPDATE: A MAN and two dogs are with the RACQ CQ Rescue crew on Keswick Island after an EPIRB activated earlier today. 

The man was travelling on a catamaran when it became beached on the island off Mackay. 

An RACQ CQ spokesperson said it was not known yet if there was a medical emergency or how the catamaran became beached. 

RACQ CQ Rescue are on Keswick Island with the man.
RACQ CQ Rescue are on Keswick Island with the man.

BEFORE: A CATAMARAN is understood to have run aground near Keswick Island.

RACQ CQ Rescue had just finished a hospital transfer in the Whitsundays when it was tasked to head out to the island off the coast of Mackay.

Mackay Volunteer Marine Rescue is also preparing to attend the scene.

It is understood the EPIRB has been activated on the vessel.

