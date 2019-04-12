Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moreton Bay boat fire Photo: Queensland Police Service
Moreton Bay boat fire Photo: Queensland Police Service
News

Couple left homeless after yacht goes up in flames

by Talisa Eley
12th Apr 2019 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A large yacht has been destroyed by fire north of the Gold Coast, with two people and a dog pulled to safety.

The blaze, which broke out just before 6am, sent black smoke billowing across the area.

Firefighters used a water police boat to reach the yacht, which was floating south west of Moreton Island.

The boat was destroyed in the blaze. Photo: Nine Network
The boat was destroyed in the blaze. Photo: Nine Network

They reached the scene by 7.30am, extinguishing the blaze within half an hour.

A 64-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and their pet Jack Russel, Charlie, escaped the burning yacht.

The couple, originally from Victoria, lived on the yacht. They and Charlie were not physically injured.

Investigations into what caused the blaze are still ongoing, although it is not considered suspicious.

Jack Russel Charlie was rescued with his owners from the blazing yacht.
Jack Russel Charlie was rescued with his owners from the blazing yacht.


Acting Senior Sergeant Jay Bairstow, Officer in Charge Brisbane Water Police said with Easter coming up, boaties should be well-prepared.

"Water Police would like to give a timely reminder for all boaties to check their vessel is in a safe and operational condition, ensure they have the required safety equipment," Acting Senior Sergeant Bairstow said.

"Communicate their travel details so people know where you are and when you are expected to return.

"Water Police wish a safe Easter on the water."

editors picks moreton island

Top Stories

    Bring out your best blue gear on Sunday

    Bring out your best blue gear on Sunday

    News Have a beer and raise money for a wonderful cause.

    What's in a name change? Plenty

    premium_icon What's in a name change? Plenty

    Business Name change in the air.

    $100 fine for not storing shotgun ammunition properly

    premium_icon $100 fine for not storing shotgun ammunition properly

    News IGNORANCE of the law is not an excuse, as a man found out

    Whitsunday Coast Airport's new reality attraction revealed

    premium_icon Whitsunday Coast Airport's new reality attraction revealed

    Council News Technology believed to be the only one of its kind in Australia.