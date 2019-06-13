Boat fire on Hamilton Island

Emergency services were on the scene of a small boat fire at Hamilton Island Marina last night.

A BOAT caught fire in the Hamilton Island Marina last night.

The fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, but a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said that was yet to be confirmed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services received a call at about 11.10pm to a fire at the marina on Front Street and the spokesperson said no-one was on board the vessel at the time.

The spokesperson said the fire was towards the back of the boat.

"It was extinguished by a bystander -with police and ambulance also at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

No other vessels sustained damage in the incident, and a QPS spokesperson said they were treating the fire as non-suspicious.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a crew was on standby but there were no patients.

Hamilton Island has been contacted for comment.