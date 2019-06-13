Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were on the scene of a small boat fire at Hamilton Island Marina last night.
Emergency services were on the scene of a small boat fire at Hamilton Island Marina last night. Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3
News

Boat fire on Hamilton Island

Georgia Simpson
by
13th Jun 2019 1:03 PM

A BOAT caught fire in the Hamilton Island Marina last night.

The fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, but a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said that was yet to be confirmed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services received a call at about 11.10pm to a fire at the marina on Front Street and the spokesperson said no-one was on board the vessel at the time.

The spokesperson said the fire was towards the back of the boat.

"It was extinguished by a bystander -with police and ambulance also at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

No other vessels sustained damage in the incident, and a QPS spokesperson said they were treating the fire as non-suspicious.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a crew was on standby but there were no patients.

Hamilton Island has been contacted for comment.

boat fire hamilton island hamilton island marina queensland fire and emergenc services
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    APPROVED: Adani's Carmichael mine gets the green light

    APPROVED: Adani's Carmichael mine gets the green light

    Breaking Controversial mine's groundwater management plan gets tick of approval.

    • 13th Jun 2019 1:41 PM
    Multi-million dollar development planned for iconic landmark

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar development planned for iconic landmark

    Politics The new state-of-the-art facility is set to utilise the scenic views

    • 13th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Dash-ing event for a great cause

    Dash-ing event for a great cause

    News Back a winner and raise money for charity.

    TRAVEL TIPS: For starters, head off the beaten track

    premium_icon TRAVEL TIPS: For starters, head off the beaten track

    People and Places 'I have noticed people say 'ta' instead of thank you.'