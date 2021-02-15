Menu
WHITSUNDAYS: Paramedics responded to four incidents overnight.
Boat fire, two car crashes: Ambos kept busy in Airlie

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Feb 2021 7:15 AM
It was a busy night for emergency services in the Whitsunday region, with paramedics responding to a boat fire, two car crashes and a suspected snake bite.

Queensland Ambulance attended a boat fire at The Beacons in Airlie Beach about 9pm Sunday.

No injuries were reported and paramedics remained on standby for fire crews.

Just up the highway, paramedics attended a private address in Bowen about 8.15pm following a suspected snake bite.

A man in his 20s was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier that evening, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Ocean View Ave, Airlie Beach about 7pm.

A man in his 30s with a leg injury and a woman in her 20s with an arm injury were taken to Proserpine Hospital in stable conditions.

There was a separate two-vehicle crash on Jubilee Pocket Rd and Shute Harbour Rd less than an hour earlier at 6.09pm.

A man in his 60s with abdominal and chest pain was taken in a stable condition to Proserpine Hospital.

