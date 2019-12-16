Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
News

Boat found in missing mum, son mystery

16th Dec 2019 5:20 AM

An empty boat has been found five days after a Melbourne mother and son set out on a trip that was expected to last only two days.

Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau were last seen at 7am on Wednesday at Olivers Hill boat ramp in Frankston.

Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.

They told family they were going on a trip for a couple of days, police said. It's believed their boat was found submerged by a fisherman about four nautical miles from Ricketts Point on Sunday and police are towing it to Black Rock where it will be examined.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they were continuing to search for the missing mother and son.

"Water Police are towing the boat to Black Rock where it will be examined."

Adrian Menevau and Felicity Loveday have been missing since Wednesday.
Adrian Menevau and Felicity Loveday have been missing since Wednesday.

More Stories

Show More
boat editors picks missing mother mystery son

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        premium_icon OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        Education Many major schools in Brisbane and across Queensland have raised the bar yet again after their students achieved record-breaking OP results. SEE THE RESULTS

        Schools to have 'rocket-in-a-suitcase' program

        premium_icon Schools to have 'rocket-in-a-suitcase' program

        Education 'Queensland has all the right drivers for a booming space economy'

        Christmas crafters: ‘Tis the season to shop local

        premium_icon Christmas crafters: ‘Tis the season to shop local

        News Check out 10 Whitsunday Etsy stores that are perfect for last-minute stocking...

        Change made to give shop owners piece of funding pie

        premium_icon Change made to give shop owners piece of funding pie

        News Airlie businessowners can now join others across the region with opportunity to...