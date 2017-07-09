WATCH VIDEO: Fireball sent to the bottom off Funnel Bay

A boat fire at Airlie Beach on Saturday July 8.

A BOAT caught fire and sunk off the coast of Airlie Beach.

Water police, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Volunteer Marine Rescue attended the blaze just after 10.30am Saturday.

Nobody was on board.

Kelly-Joe Alsop on the way from Hamilton Island noticed the stricken vessel and uploaded a video to Facebook which was been viewed almost 1000 times.

A QFES spokesperson said fire crews were called to put out the fire, and then dampen down any hot spots.

They said the boat was still afloat when fire crews left.

A VMR spokesperson said the boat was towed to shore, then sunk in shallow water off Almora Islet, east of Funnel Bay.