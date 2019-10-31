Boat ramp will now cost $600,000 less than amount pledged

INCORRECT: The sign at Dingo Beach has the incorrect amount to be spent on upgrading the boat ramp on it.

INCORRECT: The sign at Dingo Beach has the incorrect amount to be spent on upgrading the boat ramp on it. Contributed

A $600,000 CHANGE to the amount of funding allocated to upgrade a boat ramp at Dingo Beach has been slammed by Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan.

Works are due to start on the ramp this week to upgrade it to a two-lane facility.

Mr Costigan, however, is not happy the funding has reduced by $600,000 from the $1.4 million initially announced for the project in August 2018.

He said he was alerted to a problem when he saw a State Government funding sign at the new boat ramp site, which said the project was $330,000.

He raised the question in State Parliament as a question on notice last week, asking Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey to explain the more than $1 million shortfall on the sign for the project compared to the figure initially announced.

In answering a question from the Whitsunday Times about the significant price difference, a Palaszczuk Government spokesperson confirmed the project cost shown on the sign was wrong and would be updated.

However, the spokesperson also said the project had a budget of $800,000.

This is also considerably less than the initial amount announced.

Assistant Minister For State Development Julieanne Gilbert said the project was able to be delivered at a cost lower than the original $1.4m anticipated, with the community preferring to rebuild and widen the existing ramp at Dingo Beach.

She said this delivered more value for money and allowed additional funds to be invested in other projects in the region.

"That ($800,000) budget will cover the construction at Cape Gloucester as well as the hydrographic surveys and other works that were done as part of assessing three potential sites during last year's community consultation,” the spokesperson said.

"Any further savings made from the project will be directed towards other marine infrastructure projects in the region.”

NOT HAPPY AT ALL: Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan and local businessman Duncan Robb at the current Dingo Beach boat ramp which will be upgraded. Monique Preston

Mr Costigan, however, said the project should be built at the $1.4 million as announced.

"Clearly they're giving us the dumbed down cheaper version,” he said.

"They've led my constituents up the garden path.”

Mr Costigan is worried the savings will not be used in his electorate.

"That makes me think there's a new boat ramp going in Mackay because it's still in the region,” he said.

On-site works are expected to be completed in five weeks, weather permitting.

Following the boat ramp works, a small basin at the toe of the ramp will be excavated to improve launching at lower tides.

During the works a temporary boat ramp will be available to use.