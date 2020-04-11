Boat ramps, hiking trails, tips: What's open this weekend

A combination of COVID-19 and the long weekend have impacted what is open and closed across the Whitsundays.

THE Easter long weekend combined with COVID-19 restrictions means many services around the Whitsundays have adjusted their opening hours over the coming days.

The instructions from both the state and federal government are to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary that you leave for activities such as exercise, seeking medical care and buying groceries.

For those leaving the house to exercise, the walking tracks in Conway National Park and Dryander National Park remain open.

However, all camping spots and barbecue facilities in the national parks are closed.

According to the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service website, staff will continue to monitor visitation over the weekend.

Updates on park closures can be found here.

Boat ramps have also remained open but with strict conditions on boat use.

Boating and fishing are now only allowed for "essential purposes" including to travel to the shops or work or to provide for families.

Beaches and walking tracks along the foreshore remain open for those exercising, but residents are not permitted to remain on the beach for anything other than exercise.

The barbecues and exercise facilities along the Airlie Beach foreshore are closed, as is the Airlie Beach lagoon.

The Bowen landfill, Kelsey Creek landfill and Cannonvale transfer station remain open today through to Monday.

However, the Collinsville transfer station will be closed tomorrow.

The Woolworths in Airlie Beach and Cannonvale will open as usual on Easter Sunday and Monday from 9am to 6pm.

The Bowen Woolworths will be closed on both Sunday and Monday.

Coles in Cannonvale will be open from 9am to 6pm on Easter Sunday and Monday.

For answers to tricky questions about what is and isn't allowed in the Whitsundays, click here.