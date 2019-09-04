Menu
A boat was broke into in Jubilee Pocket.
Boat targeted, gear stolen overnight

Monique Preston
4th Sep 2019 2:02 PM
LIFE JACKETS and flares were among items stolen from a boat in Jubilee Pocket overnight Tuesday.

Police said three inflatable Crew Saver branded life jackets and a flare set containing three parachute flares, two orange smoke flares and red flares were taken from a storage locker in a boat in the carpark of a resort on Erromango Dr.

Assorted marine tools, a grab bag and a water-proof torch were also taken from the locker which was forced open some time between 6pm on Tuesday and 6.30am today.

Police said no attempt was made to take the 4.3 metre Stabicraft 1410 explorer boat, which was attached to a boat trailer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1901721338.

