Boat thief went into hiding for almost a year

AFTER going into hiding for almost a year, Anthony Biancucci finally had his matters heard in Gladstone Magistrate Court last Friday.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing, drug-driving, failing to provide drug analysis, drink-driving, breach of bail and failing to appear.

His offending dated back to October 2017, when a boat containing life jackets, fishing equipment, crab pots and other items was reported stolen.

Biancucci contacted police and said the boat's owner's husband had given him permission to take the boat.

Several months later on March 12, 2018, police spoke to Biancucci again and he said there had been a miscommunication and the boat would be returned.

The victim said Biancucci never had permission to remove the boat.

Biancucci was involved with police again on June 22, 2018, when he was pulled over on Willow St, New Auckland, and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.098.

He told police he had consumed beer and rum before driving.

On July 28, 2018, he was stopped again on Reef St, Calliope.

He told police he had smoked about 30 cones of marijuana the night before and smoked about a gram a day.

Tests confirmed the presence of marijuana.

Biancucci was due to appear in court in April 2019, but disappeared.

It wasn't until January 4 this year that he re-appeared, by handing himself in at the Caboolture police station.

He told police at the time he had been running a business and the matters would impact his work and he could not deal with not being able to provide for his family.

He said he went into hiding because he didn't want to lose everything.

While awaiting matters to be finalised, he was pulled over again on Auckland St on September 2, for a drug test.

A roadside test showed a positive indication for a relevant drug however Biancucci refused to take part in further analysis and said he would do his own, which never happened.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been attending drugs' programs and the mentor program.

Biancucci was sentenced to six months' imprisonment with immediate parole.

He was also disqualified from driving for eight months.