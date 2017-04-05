Boathaven Beach gets post-cyclone facelift

THERE is still a lot of work to be done, but Boathaven Beach is on track to recovery from the force of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Up to 15 Volunteer Whitsundays members and seven Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving volunteers were hard at work loading washed up debris this week.

Whitsunday Coast Lifesaver Callum Docherty said he was encouraged by the progress which had been made.

"It looks a lot better than it did than before cyclone hit, still not in great shape, but that being said it's a lot cleaner than it was," he said.

"It is great for the community to get together and help each other on private property and public beaches."

Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving members rolled up their sleeves to clean Boathaven Beach. Contributed

While the clean up work has been impressive, vast amounts of sand have washed away, which will require replenishing in the future.

Mr Docherty said people should take care when accessing beaches in the area.

"On any beach use extreme caution as there is still debris washing up and there could be glass sticking out," he said.

"There is also unstable sand towards the top of Boathaven Beach so be careful moving up there as well."

Volunteer Whitsundays currently has 900 people either volunteering or in need of help following Cyclone Debbie's impact.

To express interest, join the Volunteers Whitsunday page on Facebook and send a message, or contact Tracey Lord on 0400 181 248.

The Volunteer Whitsundays group has expressed gratitude for support received from a number of businesses including Telstra Whitsunday, Whitsunday Transit, Dollars & Sense, Big W, Bowen Puma and the Mt Isa ADG Corporation for transporting community relief packs.