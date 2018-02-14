Boathouse Fishbar rocks

FIVE STAR: Emma Nash with the seafood platter and other delicious dishes.

FIVE STAR: Emma Nash with the seafood platter and other delicious dishes. Tamera Francis

GET swept up by the Airlie Beach marina charm the moment you walk into the Boathouse Fishbar.

The comfy couches are the perfect spot to lounge for a lazy afternoon and swap stories of fishing and adventure over a signature cocktail and a bite to eat.

After a sell-out opening night on December 19, the Boathouse Fishbar now serves delicious fresh, local seafood prepared to perfection by a talented team of chefs in the heart of the Port of Airlie Marina

The seafood-based menu is complemented by cleverly crafted, tasty, seasonal cocktails and a noteworthy wine list.

Australian drops are the focus of the wine list, with a winery and their signature drop featured every month, and there is a trendy selection of wines on offer from the cellar door by the bottle or glass.

There's a star line-up in the kitchen, with head chef Emma Nash previously working for three years at South Bank Surf Club with Ben O'Donoghue and Peppers Blue on Blue, Magnetic Island.

Fresh seafood is her ingredient of choice and is at the heart and soul of the menu, using the influence of traditional Asian flavours to create big flavours and a robust taste.

The Fishbar's seafood plate. Tamera Francis

There's a sense of comfort - perhaps it's the tropical vibe or simply the fact that fish and chips are an Australian tradition.

A partnership with Fresh Island Seafood ensures fresh, quality produce is sourced and delivered on a daily basis.

Chef Emma's menu varies from king salmon sashimi poke bowls to spicy sticky balmain bugs or classics such as the Whitsunday wild salt and pepper garlic prawns with sriracha aioli, or the barramundi fish and chips, coleslaw and aioli

Let's not forget Boathouse Fishbar's signature Airlie Beach seafood plate, packed with locally sourced seafood.

The real difference is that you don't need to share it as individual plates are also available, and like any good fish shop, Boathouse Fishbar provides take-away food and alcoholic beverages.