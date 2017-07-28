Boatie left high dry and homeless in the wake of Debbie

Geoff Hines has lost his home after Cyclone Debbie beached his boat in Shute Bay.

HE LOST more than his boat when Debbie crossed the Whitsunday coast in March.

Geoff Hines also lost his home.

The 68-year-old Whitsunday local is now living out of his car and sleeping under an old tarp.

His 55 foot motor cruiser, Yarran, was not insured and Mr Hines has no money to pay for the salvage of the vessel from the mangroves at the western end of Shute Bay.

Mr Hines said there were two holes under the water line and three above.

Maritime Safety Queensland has been in contact with Mr Hines and expects him to deliver a report outlining what he intends to do with the boat.

Mr Hines has also contacted a Queensland Government assessor, who suggested he hire a double rotor Chinook helicopter to remove the vessel from the mangroves.

One of Geoff Hines' camps.

"He said 'Geoff what you need to do is go to your local member and get them to get onto the armed forces and get a Chinook'," he said.

Chris Carrington, a qualified marine assessor contracted by the Queensland Government, said the idea of using a Chinook was one which had been effectively employed in other salvage operations.

However, he admitted no Australian Chinook would be capable of lifting such a heavy vessel.

The marine salvage expert explained the best way to salvage the boat would be to dig a channel through the mud and drag it back to the water.

The 55 foot motor cruiser, Yarran, in happer times.

Mr Hines was concerned about the reaction from environmentalists if mangroves were damaged.

"Put it to the greenies. Would they prefer to have the mangroves disturbed or would they prefer to have a 55 foot motor yacht, with twin diesel engines break apart and spill oil and fuel and battery acid throughout the mangroves?" he asked.

Mr Carrington said access to the vessel was a problem and no one could do anything until the vessel was assessed.

But thick mangroves and two salt water crocs spotted in the area were restricting access.

"She is a lovely boat, well built and I would love to see her floating again," Mr Hines said.

"But the government's hand are tied by the politicians."

The original name of the boat was the Conroy.

The grave of senior constable Willam Conroy who was killed in 1895.

It is a former Cairns pilot and police launch, initially named after Senior Constable William Conroy of Thursday Island who was killed by the husband of a domestic violence victim in 1895.

Young Constable Conroy gave his life to protect a woman from being stabbed to death but died some days later due to injuries inflicted in the performance of his duty as a policeman.

Mr Hines said he was aware of his responsibility as a boat owner but was simply not able to honour it.

He said a tug to tow the boat out would cost $6000 a day; money he does not have.

Mr Hines said his story was one of the "real stories" to come out of Cyclone Debbie.

"I can tell you about blokes living out of the back of cars outside the yacht club so they can have a shower and a toilet," he said.