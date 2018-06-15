Search and rescue for boatie missing in Whitsundays

Officers involved in the search and rescue of a man in the Whitsunday Islands

UPDATE 5.15PM: The man has been found.

Emergency services located the man near Perseverance Island about 4.35pm.

He is being taken to Hamilton Island safe and well.

EARLIER:

A MAN attempting to travel to Hamilton Island in an inflatable tender is missing.

The 47-year-old departed Cid Harbour on Whitsunday Island at about 8pm on June 14, intending to travel to Hamilton Island in a three-meter grey and white inflatable tender.

He was reported missing at 10.30am today after failing to reach Hamilton Island.

Police and emergency services, including Whitsunday Water Police, Volunteer Marine Rescue, the CQ Rescue Helicopter and staff from Hamilton Island are searching for the man.

Police are appealing to any members of the public in the area to be on the lookout for the man and to provide any relevant information to police.