Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Damon Olsen rescued a family from a burning boat 10 miles from Double Island Point. Photo: Social Media
Damon Olsen rescued a family from a burning boat 10 miles from Double Island Point. Photo: Social Media
News

Boatie rescues family from burning vessel

Geordi Offord
27th Dec 2020 11:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A "traumatised" family has received a lucky escape after they were rescued from a burning boat near Double Island Point yesterday.

Their rescuer Damon Olsen's post was shared on social media where he's been dubbed a "champion" and "hero".

Mr Olsen came across the burning vessel 10 miles off Double Island Point.

"Family is all OK but traumatised," his post said.

The NewsMail has reached out to Mr Olsen for comment.

More stories

REVEALED: Where sharks are being caught

IN PICTURES: Burnett Bridge 120 years on

SAFETY MESSAGE: Mariners to transit area with caution

boat rescue double island point
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Premium Content Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Crime Clandestine drug labs and grow houses were raided by police near schools and sports fields in 2020. CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE MAP

        Where you can farewell 2020 with a bang in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content Where you can farewell 2020 with a bang in the Whitsundays

        Whats On Now that Christmas is over and done with it’s time to look to the New Years

        TOP PICKS: 17 shows to binge watch this summer holidays

        Premium Content TOP PICKS: 17 shows to binge watch this summer holidays

        News Wondering what to watch this summer holidays? Here’s the Daily Mercury and...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths