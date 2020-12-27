Boatie rescues family from burning vessel

Damon Olsen rescued a family from a burning boat 10 miles from Double Island Point. Photo: Social Media

Damon Olsen rescued a family from a burning boat 10 miles from Double Island Point. Photo: Social Media

A "traumatised" family has received a lucky escape after they were rescued from a burning boat near Double Island Point yesterday.

Their rescuer Damon Olsen's post was shared on social media where he's been dubbed a "champion" and "hero".

Mr Olsen came across the burning vessel 10 miles off Double Island Point.

"Family is all OK but traumatised," his post said.

The NewsMail has reached out to Mr Olsen for comment.

More stories

REVEALED: Where sharks are being caught

IN PICTURES: Burnett Bridge 120 years on

SAFETY MESSAGE: Mariners to transit area with caution