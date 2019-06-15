Menu
Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

by Tanya French
15th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

 

This is the moment a massive great white shark pops up near a boat, just off Fraser Island.

Footage, shared by 9 News, shows a couple of boaties awe-struck as the shark - believed to be as big as 4m - swims closely to the boat.

A very clear large dark shadow of the beast suddenly appears as the shark glides along the length of the boat.

"Oh my god," says one of the boaties as he cautiously stands on the deck looking over.

"It's at least 3m easy."

A massive shark is spotted by a boat off Fraser Island. Photo: 9 News
A massive shark is spotted by a boat off Fraser Island. Photo: 9 News

