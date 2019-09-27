Boaties beware: Bathing reserve signs spark uproar

Signs were erected in the past week, which state beaches around Cannonvale and Airlie Beach are now bathing reserves only.

AIRLIE Beach, known as the heart of sailing, is a yachtie's paradise, and the destination is favoured among many Australians who live aboard during the dry season.

But yachties are now in uproar after signs were erected during the past week, which state beaches around Cannonvale and Airlie Beach are now bathing reserves only.

It's common practice for vessels to be moored offshore, and for people to come ashore in their tenders or dinghies to stock up on groceries and look around the town.

But Whitsunday Regional Council has reinstalled signs prohibiting vessels coming to shore, with the exception of body boards and stand-up paddle boards.

People who choose to ignore the signs risk a $266 fine.

A public jetty at Coral Sea Marina, or a strict 60-minute time limit at the VMR Boat ramp were the only options for shore trips.

Yachties say they feel as if the town doesn't want them here.

Kevin Arnold has been sailing to Airlie Beach for 11 years, and said this was the first time he had been made aware of the new rules.

Whitsunday Regional Council director of community and environment, Julie Wright, said there had been no changes to the bathing reserve area.

Ms Wright said the signs had always been there and had just been reinstated following the Airlie Foreshore Revitalisation.

"The purpose of a designated bathing reserve is to enhance public safety and convenience through orderly management and regulation of activities within the reserve," she said.

Peter, who only wanted to use his first name, said he thought it was odd the beaches were now reserved for bathing only, when for much of the year the waters were not safe to swim in, because of the stingers.

"As a yachtie, I go ashore and spend money. I don't know anywhere else that bans dinghies coming ashore," he said.

George Canfield has been living in the region since the late 80s, and said the new stringent rules could be detrimental to tourism, as yachties would just bypass Airlie Beach and keep heading north.

Mr Canfield said he could only recall two incidents in 31 years when someone was injured by a tender.

Council has since allocated a 15m area at the western end of the Airlie Foreshore near Airlie Creek, specifically for tender anchorage, however jet skis would not be permitted, Ms Wright said.

"The sign will also indicate tenders must approach directly into the designated anchorage area and not cut across the bathing reserve," she said.

For Dianne Scarborough, it's the time limit at the VMR jetties that poses the biggest problem.

She has been living aboard her 65-foot boat for 14 years with her husband, two grandchildren and son and daughter-in-law.

She takes her six-year-old granddaughter to school every day and said she couldn't get back in under an hour, and Coral Sea Marina was too far to walk.

Ms Scarborough said she was an active member of the community; her son and daughter-in-law are employed in the region, they pay taxes and her grandchildren attend local schools.

"I know we chose to live on a boat, because we love the lifestyle," she said.

"We could just pull our anchor up, but my priority is to make sure my family is in good, safe hands."

Ms Scarborough was a past member of the Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club and has helped raised thousands of dollars for the organisation over the years.

Ms Scarborough said she asked council for a relaxation on the time limit at the VMR boat ramp, but it was denied.