Boatie’s fuel plight prompts timely safety message

A Whitsunday boatie ran out of fuel and had to call VMR Whitsunday prompting a timely safety warning. Photo: Jojo Ekert

A Whitsunday boatie ran out of fuel and had to call VMR Whitsunday prompting a timely safety warning. Photo: Jojo Ekert

A Whitsunday boatie learned an expensive lesson when he became stranded in waters off Cannonvale after running out of fuel and had to enlist aid from a volunteer marine rescue crew.

The incident serves as a timely reminder for anyone heading out on the water, Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday president Mal Priday said.

“Good seamanship says you should always have spare fuel,” Mr Priday said.

“If you get back to the boat ramp with less than a quarter tank of fuel … you’ve got it wrong.

“That’s just safety and commonsense.”

After running out of fuel last week, the boatie and his two dogs spent 2.5 hours waiting for a passer-by to show. But when one failed to show he called VMR Whitsunday.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday president Mal Priday.

More stories:

Sky high demand for Whitsunday cheap flights deal

Investigation launched into conditions at Bravus rail site



This miscalculation cost the boatie a $400 tow – as he was not a member of VMR – back to Whisper Bay boat ramp.

“It’s too late to become a member after you had just run out of fuel,” the organisation said in a post on social media.

It is the second time this has occurred in 2021.

Mr Priday said it also happened seven times in 2020.

“The worst one we had … mum and dad and a child ran out of fuel on the way back from the reef 30 miles from Airlie Beach. It’s putting everyone on that boat at risk,” he said.

“Luckily it doesn’t happen a lot.

“And it is just so easily avoidable … it defies comprehension sometimes.

“Just make sure you’ve got spare fuel.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

“The weather can change, the tide can changes, you might have more weight in the boat, you might have drifted.”

For non-members, the cost of a VMR Whitsunday tow is $323 an hour because the organisation received “minimal funding from the state government”, Mr Priday said.

“That might change if the amalgamation between coast guard and marine rescue goes ahead.

“But right at the moment it’s pretty simple, if we don’t charge non members we’re not going to be here.

“We simply have to charge to make sure we keep going.”

Mr Priday said membership was $80 per year, plus a $20 new member fee.

“There’s no service stations out there, so make sure you carry spare fuel,” he said.