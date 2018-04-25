Boats and hulls, for Prosail's new owners

NEW KIDS: Tommy Gallagher and Josh Wilde, have taken over the reigns of the Prosail Whitsunday fleet after 12 years from the previous owners Dave and Alison Molloy.

PROSAIL Whitsunday has passed on the torch to two eager sea men.

After a 12-and-a-half-year stint, the previous owners of Prosail, Dave and Alison Molloy, left the helm of the boat to business to chase the sunset at their own pace.

Local larrikins Tommy Gallagher and Josh Wilde have joined forces as business partners to continue hoisting the sails of the iconic fleet.

With a combined number of years experience older than most frequenters of the Airlie main street on a Saturday night, the Molloys have left the business in safe hands.

Mr Molloy championed the boats Condor, Broomstick and Hammer through multiple race weeks, tours and charters to become the iconic trio they are today.

TIGHT FIT: Talk about a perfect park, of the fleet.

Fear not, the change in ownership will still deliver to customers a similar friendly-faced crew and unforgettable on-deck experience, departing regularly from Abell Point Marina.

"We've done a lot in that time with the boats, including the Hamilton Island Race Week, but the best thing about our time is all the fantastic people we have met,” Mr Molloy said.

He thanked his crew, suppliers, partners, tradespeople and the individuals who shaped Prosail Whitsundays into what it is today.

With a fresh pair of men on deck and a location as ideal as the Whitsundays, the business is sure to continue going from strength to strength.

"The stability in the camp has been Alison Molloy, who has stood with me every step of the way and made it all possible.”

Mr Molloy wished the new owners every success in the handover of the fleet and asked nothing more than to keep up the good work.

