Boats back in business

Families can charter yachts and go sailing again now movement restrictions have been relaxed.

Families can charter yachts and go sailing again now movement restrictions have been relaxed.

ONE local business is celebrating the government’s relaxation of movement restrictions, with the phone ringing off the hook.

Cumberland Charter Yachts is now open and operating again from Coral Sea Marina.

General manager Sharon McNally said the business was operating with restrictions “obviously”.

“Currently, the 50km restriction applies – and a person who leaves their principal place of residence may be accompanied by members of their household or by no more than one other person,” she said.

“We are adhering to social distancing while we are doing our briefings, which we are managing to navigate around.”

She thanked the many organisations the business worked with, including the Water Police, the Australian Maritime Safety Association, Marine Safety Queensland, the Regional Harbour Master and the Boating Industry Association.

“They have all played a part in enabling us to operate again with restrictions,” she said.

She said lots of bookings had flooded in already, with the majority coming from people already in the area.

“We are only accepting bookings from guests who have downloaded the Covid19 app, so if our staff become infected, we can trace customers and contact them. We want to protect our staff in any way we can. Social distancing and strict hygiene measures are in place to ensure everyone is safe.

“It’s very exciting – the phone’s not stopped ringing since we announced it on our website and on Facebook. We have been flat out.”

Mrs McNally said it was stage one of recovery for the business, which usually employs between 15 and 20 people depending on the season.

“We are so domestic orientated - we’ve never had a strong international market - it’s very much a domestic audience.

“We have already put staff back on as soon as the JobKeepers payment was announced. Everyone who was full-time and eligible has been doing adjusted hours and staggered days, to give them a couple of days a week, so they are connected to the business.”

Mrs McNally thanked all their boat owners for “sticking with us and supporting our staff and suppliers”.

“They have been amazing,” she said.

“They are continuing to get work done on their boats – they’re doing the slipping now, which means it doesn’t have to be done later in the year when it’s busy.

“It’s very important to us that we keep suppliers going as, without suppliers, we don’t have a business.”