One of two boats who crashed yesterday on the Urangan Rockwall about 1pm.

One of two boats who crashed yesterday on the Urangan Rockwall about 1pm. Jessica Cook

WATER police and Volunteer Marine Rescue were called to the Great Sandy Straits Marina after two boats washed up on the rock wall.

VMR commodore John Smith confirmed crews assisted water police about 1pm yesterday to remove one of the boats from the rocks.

The Chronicle understands both were 12m tri-marine motorised boats.

The matter is reportedly on-going with the water police and Maritime Safety Queensland.