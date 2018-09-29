Bob Jane, Australian racing and business legend dies age 88

Bob Jane, died last night age 88 PR Handout via AAP

AUSTRALIAN racing legend Bob Jane has died age 88 after a long battle with cancer, his family has confirmed.

Mr Jane's children Courtney, Charlotte and Robert issued a statement confirming his death following a "brave fight" with prostate cancer.

"It is with great sadness that we would like to share the passing of our dad, Bob Jane (Robert Frederick Jane)," the siblings said.

"After a long and brave fight with prostate cancer, he passed away last evening at 88 years of age, Friday September 28, 2018, surrounded by his loving family."

