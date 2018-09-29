Menu
Bob Jane, Australian racing and business legend dies age 88

29th Sep 2018 11:50 AM

AUSTRALIAN racing legend Bob Jane has died age 88 after a long battle with cancer, his family has confirmed.

Mr Jane's children Courtney, Charlotte and Robert issued a statement confirming his death following a "brave fight" with prostate cancer.

"It is with great sadness that we would like to share the passing of our dad, Bob Jane (Robert Frederick Jane)," the siblings said.

"After a long and brave fight with prostate cancer, he passed away last evening at 88 years of age, Friday September 28, 2018, surrounded by his loving family."

More to come

