Interview with Bob Abbot
BOB’S EYE VIEW: Former mayor gives his take on campaign

Matt Collins
28th Oct 2020 12:44 PM | Updated: 29th Oct 2020 5:41 AM
Queenslanders will be out in force this weekend to make their votes count in the 2020 state election.

One man who knows the ins and outs of local politics like no other is former Sunshine Coast and Noosa mayor Bob Abbot.

Election bounty: Campaign riches on offer for candidates

In the lead up to the election Sunshine Coast Daily journalist Matt Collins sat down with Bob to share his political insights, thoughts and opinions.

With 30+ years of political experience, the former mayor is very happy to be fill the role of election commentator while he very happily sits on the sidelines.

From alleged "dirty tricks" to not showing up at events, Big Bob gives his honest views on what he has noticed from the election campaigns of the Sunshine Coast and Noosa candidates.

