Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky on CCTV at a store in Saskatchewan. Picture: RCMP
Canada highway murder fugitives found dead

8th Aug 2019 5:28 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM

THE teen fugitives accused of murdering three people, including Australian man Lucas Fowler, on a Canada highway have been found dead after weeks on the run.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the central province of Manitoba said they had found the bodies of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, near the shores of the Nelson River, not far from where they had found items linked to the suspects.

The pair was wanted over the murders of Mr Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, as well as of a Canadian biology professor Leonard Dyck, and had been on the run since late July, when three bodies were found in northern British Columbia.

They were later spotted 3,300km east, near Gillam, Manitoba, where police concentrated their search.

"At this time, we believe these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia," RCMP spokeswoman Jane MacLatchy said.

 

More to come

canada crime editors picks lucas fowler manhunt murder

