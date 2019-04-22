Menu
‘He was going out for one last kayak before home’

by Emily Halloran
22nd Apr 2019 8:44 AM
THE body of missing Gold Coast kayaker, has been found early this morning in a popular waterway a day after he disappeared.

Emergency services are on scene at Tallebudgera Creek where Chris Dicker's deceased body was found in Tallebudgera Creek around 6.30am.

It is understood his family found his body.

The 28-year-old kayaker, who had epilepsy, was last seen entering the creek at 7am yesterday morning.

He and his family were on holidays at the campsite next to the creek.

His mother told The Today Show that Mr Dicker had taken his kayak for a final time before he planned to go home.

Mr Dicker's kayak was later found on the western side of Tallebudgera Creek bridge with a pair of scuffs in it, but no paddle.

Police Regional Duty Officer Dave Cousins said a deceased male was found about 6.30am in the middle of the creek, but they are yet to confirm his identification.

Police were unsure if the kayak was washed up, or if it has been dragged to its current position.

Family were concerned about the man's disappearance as he has a medical condition and is intellectually impaired.

