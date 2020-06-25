Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Hanlon Park at Stones Corner on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied
Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Hanlon Park at Stones Corner on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied
News

Body found in Brisbane park

by Shiloh Payne
25th Jun 2020 8:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BODY has been found at a Brisbane park this morning.

Police are on scene at Hanlon Park in Stones Corner after a body was found before 8am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said investigators were on scene, but were yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

A Stones Corner resident said she came to see what was going on after she received a phone call from her husband.

"My husband was going to work and he called me and said 'get out of bed,'" she said.

"The park is near my apartment, and it's got a creek going through it."

"There's some cop cars and a body under a sheet."

She said there were four police officers and forensic investigators at the park.

 

Originally published as Body found in Brisbane park

More Stories

body park stones corner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: A glimpse at the Whitsunday Times’ big stories

        premium_icon GALLERY: A glimpse at the Whitsunday Times’ big stories

        News Take a look back at the heartbreaking, heartwarming and hilarious stories that have appeared in our pages.

        LNP representatives discuss post COVID plans for Whitsundays

        premium_icon LNP representatives discuss post COVID plans for Whitsundays

        News LNP leader Deb Frecklington and Whitsunday candidate Amanda Camm are meeting with...

        GALLERY: Flashback of Whitsunday Times staff through years

        premium_icon GALLERY: Flashback of Whitsunday Times staff through years

        News Take a look back at some of the faces to come through our doors

        Rugby league shutdowns benefiting rival codes

        premium_icon Rugby league shutdowns benefiting rival codes

        Sport As local rugby league competitions fall like dominoes across the state, rival codes...