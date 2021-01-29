Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
THE body of a man found in a small creek has been identified as police search for answers.
THE body of a man found in a small creek has been identified as police search for answers.
Crime

Body found in creek identified

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
29th Jan 2021 4:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE body of a man found in a small creek near Lyons has been identified as a 54-year-old Aboriginal man who had been away from his family "for a while".

In a press conference, Detective Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said the man had likely been in the creek for about two days before a group of children came across his body on Thursday evening.

The children then told their parents who then contacted the police.

Police do not believe his death was suspicious but investigations are continuing.

There were no injuries to the body that had been deemed to be suspicious.

Sen-Sgt Kennon said it took police a while to get the body out of the area because the forensic pathologist wanted to ensure they hadn't missed any crucial evidence.

The man's daughter has been notified.

The man is described as having an Aboriginal complextion with short gray hair, being about 176cm tall and wearing black shorts.

Police are calling for information for anyone who may have seem the man in the area in the past few days to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

phillippa.butt@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Body found in creek identified

body death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRUG BUST: Man allegedly caught with 18.3g cocaine in Airlie

        Premium Content DRUG BUST: Man allegedly caught with 18.3g cocaine in Airlie

        Crime A Midge Point man will face court after police searched him at a bus stop.

        Bruce Highway cleared after dramatic truck blaze

        Premium Content Bruce Highway cleared after dramatic truck blaze

        Breaking A truck carrying six vehicles caught alight between Bowen and Proserpine.

        Whitsunday businesswoman breaches bail, swears at police

        Premium Content Whitsunday businesswoman breaches bail, swears at police

        Crime Woman swore at police and refused to be breathalysed

        CQ mine cuts jobs as QRC touts ‘highest ever’ coal job stats

        Premium Content CQ mine cuts jobs as QRC touts ‘highest ever’ coal job stats

        Employment The commissioning of a new truck fleet has resulted in the loss of labour hire...

        • 29th Jan 2021 3:47 PM