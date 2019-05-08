Crime scene set up after body found in drain

Body found in drain on Brisbane’s bayside at Wynnum. Picture: David Clark

LATEST: A MAN'S body has been pulled from the holding tank of a pumping station at Wynnum on Brisbane's bayside.

The identity of the man is currently unknown, however police believe the body has only been placed in the tank in recent days or weeks.

Wrapped in an orange body bag, it was hoisted from the tank just after 6pm following an afternoon of investigations by authorities.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, as well as waste management workers were on the scene at Granada St.

Police Inspector Owen Elloy said maintenance workers found the body in a routine sewerage check.

"A number of maintenance workers attended the scene in order to check on the pumping station and located the man's body late this morning," he said.

Civil plumbing workers are on scene vacuuming sewage waste from storing tanks in a bid to ease the retractable of the body.

Police divers will be assisted by specialist fire and rescue workers who will enter the tank shortly to retrieve the body.

Workers are currently using a winch and pully type mechanism to lower divers into the underground holding tank.

The smell at the scene is quite offensive.

EARLIER: A CRIME scene has been set up at Wynnum after workers discovered a body in an underground drain.

Police were called to the Wynnum Queensland Urban Utilities facility at 12.10pm after workers made the gruesome discovery.

The drain is located near the Wynumn foreshore on the corner of Granada and Adam street, at Wynumn.

It is not yet known whether the body is a male or female or whether it was washed to the location.

More to come.

Police were called to the Wynnum Queensland Urban Utilities facility at 12.10pm. Picture: AAP/image David Clark

A body has been located down a sewerage drain near the Wynumn foreshore. Picture: AAP/image David Clark

Police were called to the Wynnum Queensland Urban Utilities facility at 12.10pm