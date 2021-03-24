Menu
Body found in submerged car, as Hawkesbury rises

by Mitchell Van Homrigh,Josh Hanrahan
24th Mar 2021 3:14 PM

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a person has been killed in flood waters. 

"Unfortunately we have received news of a fatality in the north west of Sydney flood waters," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Question Time.

"Because it's early stages I will allow emergency services to comment at the appropriate time to ensure arrangements have been made with next of kin."

She reiterated that the situation remained gravely dangerous in flood waters and urged people to take care.

Meanwhile, Hawkesbury resident Ben Sullivan has told The Daily Telegraph he returned to his flood ravaged home on Wednesday morning to find the water level had risen half-a-metre.

Major flood warnings remain in place for the Hawkesbury River at Windsor, Sackville and North Richmond, as well as the Colo River at Colo and Colo Heights.

In other parts of the state, flood evacuation orders have been issued for Southgate on the Clarence River north of Grafton and low lying properties in Moree.

A severe weather warning has been issued for the south coast where gusty winds of up to 90km/h are expected to bring down unstable, bushfire burnt trees.

In a Wednesday morning weather update, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was "simply a miracle" there had been no fatalities so far across the state.

Originally published as Body found in submerged car, as Hawkesbury rises

