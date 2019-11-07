Body found: Jogger tried to rescue man in water

UPDATE 7.50am: Police have told how an early-morning jogger tried in vain to rescue a man in distress in water at Victoria Dock on Hobart's waterfront today.

Acting Inspector in Charge of Hobart, Darren Latham, said police understood a male jogger saw the man in distress in the water about 4.30am.

"[The jogger] tried to render some assistance, and unfortunately [the man] has disappeared under the waterline at that time," Acting Inspector Latham said.

Acting Inspector Latham said police responded within minutes, but were unable to locate the man.

"Police divers were called in to assist in searching the water, and unfortunately they located a deceased male and we've retrieved the body and we're now conducting an inquiry into what's occurred," he said.

The body was found about 6.15am.

"We don't have any details [about the man] at the minute, that's something that the investigation will reveal through the day to determine who this man is and how he's got in the water," Acting Inspector Latham said.

"At this stage there's nothing to suggest [the death is] is suspicious, however, like all these matters, we do take it seriously and we'll keep an open mind.

"We are trying to establish how the man got into the water, so the inquiries today will be around CCTV and as we get further information we may be able to provide further detail to appeal to the public at that point."

EARLIER: A POLICE dive squad has been deployed to search for a person who is believed to have fallen into the water on Hobart's waterfront.

In a brief statement at 6am, Tasmania Police said police and ambulance were conducting an operation in the Victoria Dock area, utilising the dive squad in relation to the search for a male.

There will be a heightened police presence in the area, and police asked the public to avoid the area where possible.