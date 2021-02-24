Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Body found near popular Coast swimming spot

Eden Boyd
Matty Holdsworth
,
24th Feb 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man's body has been found near a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to the Noosa River about 9.30am on Wednesday.

A large police presence is on scene in bushland adjacent to the Noosa Spit and the path leading to the area has been blocked off.

Coast private school fees versus test results revealed

Sunshine Coast police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell confirmed a man's body had been found by police.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

More Stories

editors picks noosa river scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight major items to be discussed in today’s council meeting

        Premium Content Eight major items to be discussed in today’s council meeting

        Council News The region’s cemetery policy, Whitsunday Paradise development, a new Bowen BMX track and more will reach the council table.

        'These babies are left to gasp for breath until they die'

        Premium Content 'These babies are left to gasp for breath until they die'

        Politics George Christensen says medical practitioners should be fined if they fail to...

        Resort unveils new sensory room for children with autism

        Premium Content Resort unveils new sensory room for children with autism

        Travel The Whitsunday owner says the room was a ‘passion project’ for his team and aims to...

        Woman charged after allegedly crushing man between cars

        Premium Content Woman charged after allegedly crushing man between cars

        Crime Airlie police claim she was over the blood alcohol limit when she tried to light a...